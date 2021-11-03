Norton Rose Adds Mayer Brown Finance Pro As Partner

By Jack Rodgers (November 3, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Tom Delaney, a financial services attorney with over 30 years of experience, has left Mayer Brown LLP to join Norton Rose Fulbright Verein in Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced. Delaney's first day was Oct. 13, and the firm said he will continue focusing on financial services law and advising businesses on how to avoid federal agency compliance issues at Norton Rose. Delaney has formerly represented clients in actions initiated by the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and other organizations overseeing U.S. financial regulations, the firm said. In an interview with Law360 on...

