Fertilizer Co. Gets Receiver To Help $7M Arbitration Collection

By Dave Simpson (November 3, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge agreed Tuesday to appoint a receiver to help a Singaporean fertilizer manufacturer collect part of a $7 million arbitration award it's owed from a U.S. fertilizer sourcing company and its foreign affiliate following a sales contract dispute. U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren slammed Kansas-based AVAgro LLC for failing to cooperate with Singapore-based Dreymoor Fertilizers Overseas Pte. Ltd. in its attempts to collect the award. He agreed that the receiver could help Dreymoor collect a $1 million debt that AVAgro is owed by a third party — a Ukrainian company called Shakur LLC. "AVAgro has not cooperated...

