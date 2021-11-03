Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fertilizer Co. Gets Receiver To Help $7M Arbitration Collection

By Dave Simpson (November 3, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge agreed Tuesday to appoint a receiver to help a Singaporean fertilizer manufacturer collect part of a $7 million arbitration award it's owed from a U.S. fertilizer sourcing company and its foreign affiliate following a sales contract dispute.

U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren slammed Kansas-based AVAgro LLC for failing to cooperate with Singapore-based Dreymoor Fertilizers Overseas Pte. Ltd. in its attempts to collect the award. He agreed that the receiver could help Dreymoor collect a $1 million debt that AVAgro is owed by a third party — a Ukrainian company called Shakur LLC.

"AVAgro has not cooperated...

