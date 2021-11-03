Sustainable Sneaker Brand Allbirds Steps Up With $303M IPO

By Tom Zanki (November 3, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Sustainable shoemaker Allbirds Inc.'s shares raced higher in trading today after the company raised $303 million in an upsized initial public offering that priced above its range, represented by Cooley LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. San Francisco-based Allbirds offered 20.2 million shares priced at $15, beating its forecasted range of $12 to $14. Allbirds also offered 1 million more shares than originally planned. The company directly sold 16.3 million shares, while existing shareholders sold 3.8 million shares. Investors leaped on the offering, sending Allbirds shares up $13.64, or 91%, to close at $28.64 in debut trading. Allbirds' stock...

