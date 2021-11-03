CPS Can't Jump Creditor Line To Seize Funds, Top Court Says

By Richard Crump (November 3, 2021, 10:39 AM GMT) -- The Crown Prosecution Service cannot reclaim money swindled from the treasury in a tax avoidance scheme before creditors, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, confirming that a company's property rights are not trumped by a criminal confiscation order. The Supreme Court has upheld findings by lower courts that the Crown Prosecution Service has no better rights than a forensic accountant to recover the assets. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images) Five Supreme Court justices unanimously dismissed an attempt by the CPS to overturn decisions by two lower courts. The High Court and the Court of Appeal had found that the prosecuting agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS