Prince Eyes Divestiture To Ease Review Of $2.1B Ferro Buy

By Charlie Innis (November 3, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Prince International said Wednesday it is exploring the sale of its porcelain enamel and glass coating business in hopes of securing regulatory approval for its planned $2.1 billion acquisition of Ferro. News of the potential divestiture comes nearly six months after Prince International Corp. said it planned to snap up Ferro Corp., a materials and coatings manufacturer, before combining with fellow American Securities LLC portfolio company Chromaflo Technologies Corp. "We are focused on a seamless execution of this sale process as part of the broader Ferro acquisition and will pursue the best path forward to benefit Prince, its stakeholders,...

