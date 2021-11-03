Panasonic, Astronics Challenge Flight Seat Power IP Ruling

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 3, 2021, 8:33 PM GMT) -- A Panasonic subsidiary and an Astronics unit urged an appellate court Wednesday to reverse a ruling that held they're infringing a valid patent for giving airline passengers access to power outlets, asserting that the lower court's misinterpretation of the patent showed it is insufficiently described. In addition to the appeal on the construction of the patent, counsel for Panasonic Avionics Corp. and Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems asserted that the patent was obvious in light of an earlier invention. The U.K. patent at issue, granted in November 2003, is for an invention that allows an airplane passenger to plug a personal electronic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS