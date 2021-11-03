Ex-Ill. State Rep. Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case

By Celeste Bott (November 3, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Former Illinois State Rep. Luis Arroyo pled guilty Wednesday to charges that he accepted bribery payments in exchange for supporting sweepstakes-related legislation. Arroyo, 67, changed his initial plea of not guilty during a telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger on Wednesday morning. He admitted guilt to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Prosecutors say Arroyo engaged in a scheme to buy the support of a colleague in the Illinois Senate — who prosecutors have yet to identify — for roughly $2,500 a...

