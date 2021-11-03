Security Firm Wants Shares 'Expropriation' Claim Tossed

By Christopher Crosby (November 3, 2021, 3:09 PM GMT) -- The owners of a British security company urged appellate judges on Wednesday to dismiss accusations that they had "expropriated" the stake of former shareholders in the business, arguing that similar allegations have already been rejected by the courts. Counsel for Primekings Holding Ltd. urged the Court of Appeal to strike out allegations that the company had unfairly prejudiced Anthony, James and Susan King after they sold a fire and security business in 2013. The Kings are suing Primekings and its directors in a long-running legal war over the valuation of their shares in Kings Solutions Group Ltd. Allegations by the Kings...

