NY Constitutional Right To Clean Air Passes By A Wide Margin

By Morgan Conley (November 3, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- New York voters decisively approved a ballot measure Tuesday to add a right to clean air and water as well as a healthy environment to the state Constitution. Ballot Proposal 2 called for adding "a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment" to Article I of the New York Constitution, which contains the state's bill of rights. The proposal went through by a wide margin, 60.8% in favor to 27.45% against, according to election results updated by the State Board of Elections on Wednesday afternoon. 11.7% of voters left the ballot measure blank, according to the election results....

