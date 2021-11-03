Insurer Avoids Defense Of Suit Over Rejected Frozen Bread

By Ben Zigterman (November 3, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A freight company sued over a shipment of frozen bread is not entitled to coverage from its insurer, an Alabama federal judge said in dismissing the suit, while letting the company amend its complaint. An Alabama company sued Safe Loads after rejecting a shipment of frozen bread, claiming it suffered $30,000 in damages. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) U.S. District Judge Karon Owen Bowdre said Tuesday that Safe Loads Brokering LLC did not make specific enough allegations against National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. in its complaint, which was originally filed in state court in July. "Plaintiffs' factual allegations only show that...

