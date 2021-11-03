Ark. Lab Owner Charged With $100M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

By Max Jaeger (November 3, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas laboratory owner who allegedly submitted $100 million in bogus Medicare claims and blew the cash on glitzy fashion, luxury cars and pro audio equipment is the latest person charged in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19-related fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Billy Joe Taylor was charged in a grand jury indictment Tuesday with 16 counts of health care fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property. Taylor, 42, of Lavaca, Arkansas, owned or managed five labs variously based in Delaware, North Carolina, California and Oklahoma, which he used to "unlawfully enrich...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS