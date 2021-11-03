Ex-Soccer Exec Slapped With Restraint Order In Fraud Fight

By Joanne Faulkner (November 3, 2021, 5:27 PM GMT) -- A judge barred the former director of Leeds United Football Club on Wednesday from continuing to challenge a private equity firm's enforcement of a £3.93 million ($5.4 million) Dubai court judgment, despite the man's assertion that his ill health made the order unjustifiable. High Court Judge Clare Moulder agreed to grant private equity firm GFH Capital Ltd.'s application for an extended civil restraint order against David Haigh as it was clear he would continue to challenge the earlier judgment. The private equity firm is suing Haigh to enforce a £3.93 million judgment obtained in Dubai against the former soccer executive, whom...

