Pashman Stein Adds Litigation Partner In Holmdel, NJ

By Nick Muscavage (November 4, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC has added a new litigation partner who helped successfully defend a sitting U.S. senator in federal court. In addition to its litigation group, Justin P. Kolbenschlag also joined the Hackensack, New Jersey-based firm's employment law, cannabis and hemp, and criminal defense and governmental and internal investigations law practices. He is based in the firm's Bell Works office in Holmdel, New Jersey. Kolbenschlag, who was previously the owner of his own firm after working at Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP for more than a decade, said the move to Pashman Stein will allow him to better...

