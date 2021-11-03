Del. Justices Challenge Shire On $45M 'Windfall' Objection

By Jeff Montgomery (November 3, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chief justice challenged an attorney for Shire U.S. Holdings Inc. on Wednesday on the company's claims that a Chancery Court decision to enforce a $45 million "milestone" payment against it after it halted a merger partner's cancer drug prospect would create an unfair "windfall." The Delaware Supreme Court's chief justice said there "seems like there's no windfall or unfairness here because that's what the parties agreed to," in hearing an appeal of a Chancery Court decision to enforce a $45 million payment. Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz told Donald B. Verrilli Jr. of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP that the terms...

