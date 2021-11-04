ICE Faces Medical Staffing Hurdles At Detention Sites, IG Says

By Alyssa Aquino (November 4, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement encounters many roadblocks hindering its efforts to staff detention centers with medical professionals, such as the relatively low salaries, facilities' remote location and workers' discomfort working with detainees, a federal watchdog found. ICE offers salaries lower and with fewer benefits than what medical professionals can obtain elsewhere, including in other federal agencies and public hospitals, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported, adding that workers working in remote detention centers don't qualify for cost-of-living differentials, and must either commute from a more expensive location or live in the area. Additionally, ICE's medical...

