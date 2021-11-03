Lawmaker Reintroduces Pandemic Risk Insurance Act

By Angela Childers (November 3, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A federal lawmaker reintroduced the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act, which seeks to create a shared public-private partnership to compensate companies for pandemic or public health-related business interruption losses. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who reintroduced PRIA on Tuesday after having introduced the first version of the bill in May 2020, said it is an "important step" in preventing future pandemic-related losses. The partisan bill would require insurance carriers to offer parametric nondamage business interruption coverage for all commercial property insurance policies providing coverage for up to 180 days of covered losses during a declared public health emergency. Insurers would also have the option of...

