Fed. Circ. Orders Partial Review Of Bicycle Seat Duties

By Jennifer Doherty (November 4, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit handed bicycle seller Kent International Inc. a partial win in its long-running feud with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over duties on child bike seats, ordering the trade court to reconsider its order affirming tariffs. A three-judge panel backed Kent's arguments that the customs agency had unlawfully contradicted its past treatment of the company's imports when it denied Kent's petitions to reclassify bike seat shipments arriving through the Port of Long Beach from "accessories of bicycles," which are subject to a 10% import levy, to "seats," which may enter duty-free. CBP had previously agreed to the change for...

