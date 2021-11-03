Delta-8, Hemp Joints Banned Under NY's New CBD Rules

By Sam Reisman (November 3, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- New York state's Cannabis Control Board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a host of new regulations governing hemp-derived CBD products, while asserting that prerolled hemp joints and any psychoactive compounds, such as Delta-8 THC, are still unlawful. The new regulations were adopted at the CCB's third meeting as part of a transition that will see oversight of the Empire State's CBD retail market for consumable and retail products moved from the state Department of Health to the new Office of Cannabis Management. The rules, which became effective immediately, include requirements for the testing, labeling and packaging of "cannabinoid hemp products," an umbrella term...

