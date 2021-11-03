Hertz To Uplist On Nasdaq As Part Of $1B Offering

By McCord Pagan (November 3, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Car rental business Hertz said Wednesday it applied to uplist its shares on the Nasdaq from the over-the-counter market in a $1 billion offering guided by White & Case LLP and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said in a statement and filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that certain of its backers are selling 37.1 million of its shares for between $25 and $29 apiece, which would raise more than $1 billion for its investors at midpoint. Additionally, a stockholder will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional...

