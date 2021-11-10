Humana FLSA Case Shows Risks Of Nurse Misclassification

By John Dudrey (November 10, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- Health insurance giant Humana Inc. recently settled an unpaid overtime collective action consisting of more than 200 registered nurses who contended that Humana misclassified them as exempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case, captioned O'Leary v. Humana Insurance Co.[1] offers several lessons about the potential pitfalls of classifying nurses as exempt employees. Case Background According to the pleadings submitted in the case, Humana employed the nurses in a series of positions that fell under the general heading of clinical nurse advisers. The nurses performed utilization management review — a broad set of tasks that involved reviewing Humana insureds'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS