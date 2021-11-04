Firefighters Threaten To Sue Gov't Over Pension Costs

By Martin Croucher (November 4, 2021, 2:58 PM GMT) -- A trades union for firefighters says it is considering launching a legal challenge against the government over the cost of fixing age discrimination breaches in public sector pensions. The Fire Brigades Union said on Wednesday that it has written to HM Treasury, saying that retirement savings plan members are effectively being made to bear the cost of correcting the government's mistake. The union has given the government until Nov. 19 to reply, after which the firefighters said they will start a process of judicial review. "It is unbelievable that the government is trying to make firefighters pay for their own discrimination,...

