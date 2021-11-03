Tillis, Leahy Blast Albright In Plea To Chief Justice

By Dani Kass (November 3, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Senate's top intellectual property experts have taken their concerns about Judge Alan Albright's solicitation and hoarding of patent cases to the nation's chief justice, urging him to order a study into systemic venue abuse. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. — respectively the ranking member and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual property subcommittee — wrote to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday to request a study from the Judicial Conference of the United States. They're particularly interested in the "actual and potential abuses" and forum shopping that come with filing litigation in districts...

