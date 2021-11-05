Nev. Lawmaker And Atty Joins State Cannabis Advisory Board

By Katryna Perera (November 5, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Nevada assemblyman and personal injury lawyer who's just been appointed to the state Cannabis Advisory Commission says he wants to see the Silver State become the top cannabis destination in the country within the next two years, and continue to encourage more diversity in the sector. Assemblyman Steve Yeager was appointed to the commission by Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to an announcement Wednesday. Yeager replaces Daniel Stewart, who stepped down from the commission earlier this year, according to the release. Yeager currently serves as the chair for the commission's public safety subcommittee. Subcommittees are made up of local leaders and experts as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS