Iowa Hospital Must Face Patient's Slip-And-Fall Claims

By Mike Curley (November 3, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Iowa appeals court Wednesday revived negligence claims against a Sioux City hospital in a suit alleging a patient fell and was injured while being admitted, saying not all her claims may require a certificate of merit to proceed. The three-judge panel partially reversed a dismissal order against Jacqueline Struck, who sued Mercy Health Services, Iowa Corp., which runs Mercy Medical Center, Sioux City, and several of its staff in 2020, two years after she fell while she was a patient in January 2018. The trial court had found that all her claims were based on professional negligence, and she had...

