La. Court Affirms Toss Of Med Mal Suit Over Hip Fracture

By Jonathan Capriel (November 4, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana appellate court has tossed a medical malpractice suit claiming hospital staffers failed to diagnose a hip fracture, finding the patient had put forward no evidence to support claims she suffered an injury from their alleged error. The three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a trial court's award of summary judgment to a doctor and registered nurse at Jennings American Legion Hospital, ending a lawsuit brought by Rose Perkins. Perkins had argued that the lower court's decision was premature, cutting off discovery that would give her time to obtain the evidence. But Judge Larry Vidrine, writing for the panel, faulted Perkins...

