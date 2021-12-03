Calif. Wineries Prep For Coverage Fight For Wildfire Smoke

By Shawn Rice (December 3, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- California continues to tackle a growing wildfire problem, making legislative moves this year to relieve some insurance concerns, but questions remain among the state's wineries about coverage under property insurance policies for smoke taint to grapes from the blazes. The 2017 and 2020 wildfire seasons, two of the worst on record, caused unprecedented levels of smoke throughout California and the U.S. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Beginning with California's record-breaking fire season in 2017, the state's wine industry has faced significant concerns about how smoke will affect their grapes, and to what extent any losses could be passed on to insurance. Since then, experts say, a...

