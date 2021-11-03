Calif. Pot Biz's $1.5M Theft Coverage Suit Sent To State Court

By Shawn Rice (November 3, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday sent an Oakland cannabis business' $1.5 million suit to state court to decide insurance coverage for two burglaries, saying his court doesn't have jurisdiction given that the suit includes an insurance broker. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. agreed with Apex Solutions Inc. that its coverage suit should be heard in the state court where it was originally filed because of a possible negligence claim against California-based CannGen Insurance Services LLC over its handling of a policy issued by a James River subsidiary. "Because California courts have found insurance agents may be liable for failing...

