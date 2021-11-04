Unpacking The Decline In Video Game Patent Enforcement

By Forrest McClellen (November 4, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Over the last half-century, the video game industry has grown exponentially in size and popularity. It now employs nearly 2 million people in the U.S. alone and is worth billions of dollars.[1] The same is true for its intellectual property footprint: The data show that, for decades, video game producers have patented their inventions at a higher rate than other industries. Curiously, however, enforcement of video game patents on a per-patent basis is declining. This article analyzes this trend and addresses how the abstract idea doctrine in patent law may affect the industry. Video game patent enforcement lags behind other industries....

