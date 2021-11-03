Brother Says Emails Show Programmer Co-Invented Bitcoin

By Carolina Bolado (November 3, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The brother of deceased computer programmer Dave Kleiman took the stand Wednesday in his blockbuster suit against self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright, telling jurors that Wright told him multiple times that Wright had partnered with his brother to develop the cryptocurrency. Ira Kleiman, who represents his brother's estate, told jurors in a Miami federal court that after his brother's death in April 2013, Wright told him Dave Kleiman was involved in the development of the 2008 white paper that described a "peer-to-peer version of electronic cash" that would later become bitcoin. In his suit, Ira Kleiman claims Wright bilked his brother's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS