No Path To Citizenship In New House Budget Bill

By Mike LaSusa (November 3, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The latest version of a major budget bill making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives doesn't include a pathway to permanent legal status for undocumented immigrants, instead offering a temporary parole option that falls short of what many advocates want. The ambitious spending and tax plan would grant at least five years, and up to 10 years, of parole to undocumented immigrants if they submit an application that includes a security and background check, and pay a fee that covers the cost of processing it. That temporary protection from deportation would also give applicants employment and travel authorization as...

