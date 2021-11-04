Gulf Coast Asks To Transfer Nursing Home Control In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (November 4, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt nursing home chain Gulf Coast Health Care asked a Delaware court late Wednesday for permission to offload its operational obligations for 24 of its facilities to a third party to help the company's Chapter 11 case wind down. In a motion seeking approval for adoption of a management and operations transfer agreement for the 24 nursing homes leased from Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., Gulf Coast said the transfer would allow it to relieve itself of operating costs and bring in a new manager that would preserve patient care standards for its 2,200 residents. Gulf Coast said the offloading of those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS