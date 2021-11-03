Biden Orders Nearly 300 Fed. Gov't Cyber Weaknesses Fixed

By Dave Simpson (November 3, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Wednesday ordered federal agencies to fix about 290 cyber vulnerabilities discovered over the past five years, as part of the Biden administration's effort to patch security issues on government computer networks. CISA identified, and published, a catalog of high risk security flaws in government systems, including about 200 from 2017 to 2020 and another 90 spotted in 2021, according to a release from the agencies. CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a release that "adversaries" are using these vulnerabilities to target federal agencies every day. "The directive lays out clear requirements for federal civilian...

