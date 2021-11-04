Jury Awards $1M To Medical Co.'s Buyer Over Soured Deal

By Nathan Hale (November 4, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury has awarded more than $1 million against the former owner of a group of medical equipment companies after finding that he committed several breaches in connection with their sale and then interfered with their business. Following an eight-day trial, jurors ruled Wednesday in favor of Partners Biomedical Services LLC, an entity formed by plaintiff Dr. Robert Burke for the acquisition, on most of its remaining claims regarding the ill-fated transaction. But they stopped short of finding that defendant Eugene Saltsman and his entity Alfatwo Holdings LLC had engaged in fraud or deception and also denied requests for...

