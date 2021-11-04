Zurich Wants Burrito Chain's Virus Claims Dismissed

By Eli Flesch (November 4, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance asked a Florida federal court to find that its policy with the owner of the Freebirds World Burrito chain doesn't cover coronavirus pandemic losses, seeking a ruling similar to one the court issued in the case earlier this week. Zurich asked the court Wednesday to apply its finding that Tavistock Restaurants didn't suffer a direct physical loss to its properties to the insurer's own claim for a judgment to that effect. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron issued a ruling dismissing counterclaims brought by Tavistock in what was a finding of no coverage. Judge Byron said...

