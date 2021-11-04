Ex-Pot Co. CEO's Unpaid Comp Suit Moves To State Court

By Katryna Perera (November 4, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of an Arizona cannabis company decided to drop his federal suit against the business and refiled it in state court after a judge raised questions about whether the case belonged in federal court. Pankaj Talwar filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in Arizona federal court on Wednesday, stating that since he has limited information regarding the citizenship of at least eight members of defendant Copperstate Farms LLC, there is a question of diversity jurisdiction in the case. Talwar then refiled the same allegations in Maricopa County Superior Court. Counsel for Talwar declined to provide further comment on the...

