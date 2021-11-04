The Term: The Right To 'Bear Arms' In Public

Law360 (November 4, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court's conservative majority seems likely to strike down New York's century-old restrictions on carrying firearms in public, but it's unclear what limits the court will set to keep guns out of "sensitive" places. Law360's The Term examines this week's blockbuster oral arguments in NYSRPA v. Bruen. This Week S3, E6: The Right To 'Bear Arms' In Public Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, Jimmy and Natalie update listeners about the November session's first action-packed week of...

