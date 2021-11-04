UK Watchdog Orders £90M Sports Fashion Deal Undone Again

By Nadia Dreid (November 4, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Six months after the United Kingdom's competition enforcer decided that the marriage of athletic fashion retailer JD Sports and up-and-coming rival Footasylum was bad for competition, the bigger company is being told it must sell off its recent acquisition. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed Thursday that it has instructed JD Sports to sell Footasylum, which it bought in 2019 for £90 million (about $121 million), to restore competition in the U.K. — and JD Sports is not happy about it. The athletic clothing retailer said Thursday that the decision "defies logic." This is the second look that the CMA has taken...

