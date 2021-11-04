Orrick Brings On Goldman's Former Head Of Litigation

By Matt Perez (November 4, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe on Thursday announced the hiring of Goldman Sachs' former global head of litigation and regulatory proceedings for its New York office. Darrell Cafasso will join the firm's financial services litigation practice as a partner beginning Jan. 1. He had been serving as Goldman Sachs' head of litigation since 2018. "Darrell is a respected authority in the financial services community," Mitch Zuklie, the firm's chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "He will add top quality talent to our New York litigation roster, a top priority for our firm." Cafasso's final year at Goldman was marked by a...

