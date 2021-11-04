Top Court Shows Hurdles For Prosecutors To Seize Assets

By Christopher Crosby (November 4, 2021, 5:44 PM GMT) -- A decision by the U.K. Supreme Court that prevented the Crown Prosecution Service from recovering profits from a tax avoidance scheme is a reminder of the pitfalls prosecutors face when contemplating whether to bring criminal charges against companies or individuals, attorneys say. By upholding findings that the unlawful acts of directors cannot be attributed to their company, Britain's highest court emphasized the difficulties prosecutors face when making decisions about whether to bring charges. Justices exposed the dangers of prosecuting and seeking confiscation against individual defendants but failing to pursue the corporate entity, which may have a right to the illicit proceeds,...

