Ga. Biz Court Denies Review Of Transfer Ruling In $6M Row

By Rosie Manins (November 4, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Georgia's new business court has declined to certify for immediate review a first-of-its-kind ruling it made to let defendants in a dispute over a $6 million deal transfer the case from another state court, despite the plaintiff's objections. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis denied on Wednesday a motion by Daren Hoeffner for a certificate of immediate review of his Oct. 25 order granting the defendants' transfer request. Judge Davis had accepted the transfer bid by defendants Ed Shields, Peter Brookner and Controlled Access Inc., finding the sale agreement Hoeffner had with them to buy their security company prioritized the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS