BakerHostetler Adds IPO And Securities Atty In NY

By Emily Lever (November 4, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler LLP has added a veteran securities lawyer from Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP to its New York securities practice, the firm announced Thursday. Adam Finerman, who has practiced securities, initial public offering, and merger and acquisition law for 28 years at his old firm, will co-leadBakerHostetler's IPO and securities group in New York. "Adam is the highest caliber individual and an exceptionally skilled and trusted strategic adviser, and outside general counsel, to public and private companies," George Stamboulidis, the managing partner for BakerHostetler's New York office, said in a statement. "He will deepen our national securities and capital markets expertise in...

