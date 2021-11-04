FTC Fining Power, But Less Flexibility, In New House Budget

By Bryan Koenig (November 4, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers are still working to restore some version of the Federal Trade Commission's power to seek money from scammers directly in federal court, but the latest plan is a trimmed version of legislation passed by the House in July and would give the FTC less flexibility in seeking fines and provide no ability to penalize antitrust violations. The massive budget package unveiled Wednesday also would give the FTC $500 million, available through September 2029, to set up a dedicated privacy bureau additionally responsible for "data security, identity theft, data abuses, and related matters." That amount is half the budget originally proposed...

