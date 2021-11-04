Cooley Pilots Personal Finance Co. NerdWallet's $131M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 4, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- NerdWallet began trading Thursday after raising $131 million in an initial public offering priced in the middle of its expected range, guided by Cooley and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins. The San Francisco company, listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "NRDS," sold 7.25 million shares at $18 per share, the midpoint price of its projected $17 to $19 range. NerdWallet told regulators it expects to grab $116.8 million in net proceeds from the offering. If the company's underwriters decide to move forward with an option to buy additional shares, the proceeds would grow to about $135 million, according to a...

