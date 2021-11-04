Mallinckrodt Can Duck Acthar Royalties In Chapter 11

By Rick Archer (November 4, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy judge in Delaware Thursday ruled drugmaker Mallinckrodt can use Chapter 11 to escape royalty payments for the sale of its Acthar Gel medication as the confirmation hearing for the company's restructuring plan continued. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn found the Bankruptcy Code allowed Mallinckrodt to reject one royalty agreement and discharge its payment obligations under another as part of its Chapter 11 case. Mallinckrodt and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 a year ago, with a restructuring support agreement to cut $1 billion worth of debt from the $5.3 billion case and send liability for damages...

