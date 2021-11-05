Sierra Club Asks Ga. Appeals Court To Rethink Coal Ash Case

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 5, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club has urged the Georgia Court of Appeals to reconsider the dismissal of its challenge to a $525 million rate hike by electricity company Georgia Power to fund a multibillion-dollar environmental cleanup. The environmental group asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday to review the case again, arguing that the court had ignored a geological expert's analysis of the power company's alleged disposal of hazardous coal ash, and that it had erred in affirming that customers foot the bill for the company's estimated $8 billion cleanup. "Contrary to this court's order, there is no evidence to support the commission's...

