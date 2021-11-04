Biden Ends 'Metering' Limiting Asylum-Seeker Access

By Alyssa Aquino (November 4, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration ended a border policy limiting the number of migrants who could seek humanitarian protections at the border each day. In a memorandum, acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller rescinded a Trump-era guidance allowing border officers to "meter" migrants at ports of entry, a policy that allowed for processing a limited number of asylum-seekers a day, and instructing the remainder to wait in Mexico and place their names on informal waitlists until a port could process them. In revoking metering, Miller told border officers they couldn't redirect asylum-seekers at ports of entry to another port, or...

