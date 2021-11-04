CFPB's Chopra Warns On 'Sloppy' Consumer Report Matching

By Jon Hill (November 4, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned the consumer reporting industry Thursday against relying solely on first and last names to match records to individuals, describing that as an illegal, error-prone practice that may be disproportionately problematic for communities of color. In its first advisory opinion of the Biden era, the CFPB outlined its view that so-called name-only matching violates the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which requires background check providers, tenant screening companies and other consumer reporting agencies to "follow reasonable procedures to assure maximum possible accuracy" of their reports. The CFPB said that name-only matching is "particularly likely" to result in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS