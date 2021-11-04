Pension Wins OK To Recover £6M From Ex-Inmarsat CFO

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 4, 2021, 7:06 PM GMT) -- A judge permitted a pension plan trustee on Thursday to take back £6 million ($8 million) paid out for a London company's retired executive who moved to the United Arab Emirates but returned to Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court agreed to let the trustee make the rescission, against the urging of Britain's tax authority, on the grounds that a "mistake" had been made, since Ramin Khadem, the former chief financial officer for telecom and satellite company Inmarsat Ltd., was no longer entitled to the £6 million lump sum — paid to avoid double taxation after he moved to...

