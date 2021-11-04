Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Hospital Workers Lose 2nd Bid To Block Vax Mandate

By Brian Dowling (November 4, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Healthcare workers at Massachusetts General Hospital and its sister facilities failed for a second time to block the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, after a Boston federal judge said Thursday that forcing the hospital to put up with more unvaccinated workers is too heavy a burden.

The decision issued from the bench by Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV largely mirrored his initial ruling in the case two weeks ago that Mass General Brigham was entitled to deny hundreds of requests for medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine requirement. 

The time for additional briefing that Judge Saylor gave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!