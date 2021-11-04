Boston Hospital Workers Lose 2nd Bid To Block Vax Mandate

By Brian Dowling (November 4, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Healthcare workers at Massachusetts General Hospital and its sister facilities failed for a second time to block the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, after a Boston federal judge said Thursday that forcing the hospital to put up with more unvaccinated workers is too heavy a burden. The decision issued from the bench by Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV largely mirrored his initial ruling in the case two weeks ago that Mass General Brigham was entitled to deny hundreds of requests for medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine requirement. The time for additional briefing that Judge Saylor gave...

