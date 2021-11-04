Enjin Launches $100M Fund For Decentralized Metaverse

By Elise Hansen (November 4, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Blockchain and nonfungible token company Enjin on Thursday announced a $100 million fund to support projects focused on the metaverse, as blockchain-based applications and corporate giants race to build out the space. Enjin said its Efinity Metaverse Fund will focus on metaverse projects on its own Efinity network, nonfungible tokens, decentralized applications, and gaming. The metaverse refers to a digital environment like the "worlds" created in online gaming, but interconnectable and at a much larger scale. The space has seen high-profile entrants recently, with Facebook — now Meta Platforms — announcing it plans to hire 10,000 engineers to build out its...

